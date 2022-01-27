Trending:
Cochran scores 17 to lift Ball St. over N. Illinois 74-67

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 11:12 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Cochran registered 17 points and six rebounds as Ball State got past Northern Illinois 74-67 on Thursday night.

Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (9-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks added 11 points. Luke Brown had 10 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (5-12, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points and six rebounds. Zool Kueth had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

