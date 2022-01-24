Trending:
Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:02 pm
LOYOLA (MD.) (12-7)

Dike 1-1 4-8 6, M.Ilic 1-5 0-0 2, Andrews 2-14 3-3 7, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Spencer 7-18 4-6 19, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, V.Ilic 2-5 4-6 10, Kuzemka 0-0 0-0 0, W.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Faure 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-53 15-23 52.

COLGATE (8-10)

Records 3-4 3-4 9, Cummings 4-10 1-2 10, Ferguson 2-10 4-4 9, Richardson 4-10 1-4 12, Moffatt 3-8 0-0 6, Lynch-Daniels 2-4 0-0 5, Woodward 3-4 3-4 9, Thomson 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 23-52 13-19 65.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 3-15 (V.Ilic 2-2, Spencer 1-1, Brown 0-2, M.Ilic 0-2, Jones 0-2, Andrews 0-6), Colgate 6-22 (Richardson 3-6, Lynch-Daniels 1-2, Cummings 1-5, Ferguson 1-6, Moffatt 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 29 (Andrews 9), Colgate 39 (Moffatt 12). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 13 (Dike, Jones 3), Colgate 18 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 16, Colgate 17.

