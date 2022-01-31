Colgate 72, Lafayette 61

COLGATE (9-11)

Records 5-8 0-3 11, Cummings 2-9 3-3 8, Ferguson 4-7 9-9 19, Richardson 3-10 2-2 11, Moffatt 4-7 2-2 13, Lynch-Daniels 2-6 0-0 4, Woodward 2-4 2-2 6, Thomson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 18-21 72.

LAFAYETTE (5-14)

Jenkins 5-11 1-2 12, O’Boyle 5-12 0-0 13, Quinn 6-17 3-6 15, Fulton 3-6 0-0 8, Perry 3-6 0-0 7, Brantley 2-6 0-0 5, Verbinskis 0-1 1-2 1, Rubayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 5-10 61.

Halftime_Colgate 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 10-22 (Moffatt 3-5, Richardson 3-8, Ferguson 2-3, Records 1-1, Cummings 1-4, Lynch-Daniels 0-1), Lafayette 8-26 (O’Boyle 3-7, Fulton 2-5, Perry 1-4, Brantley 1-5, Jenkins 1-5). Rebounds_Colgate 41 (Richardson 10), Lafayette 30 (Quinn 13). Assists_Colgate 13 (Records 5), Lafayette 16 (Quinn 7). Total Fouls_Colgate 13, Lafayette 14.

