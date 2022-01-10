Colgate 76, Army 57

ARMY (9-7)

Mann 5-10 1-2 13, Peterson 4-10 0-1 8, J.Caldwell 6-10 4-6 16, Duhart 2-7 0-0 5, Rucker 3-12 0-0 7, Small 2-5 0-0 6, Naess 0-1 0-0 0, Dove 1-2 0-2 2, I.Caldwell 0-3 0-0 0, Lezanic 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-11 57.

COLGATE (5-10)

Records 0-1 2-4 2, Cummings 3-9 2-2 10, Ferguson 5-12 0-0 14, Richardson 5-10 0-2 13, Moffatt 4-11 4-4 12, Woodward 5-7 1-2 11, Lynch-Daniels 2-6 0-0 6, Thomson 3-4 0-0 6, Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 9-14 76.

Halftime_Colgate 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Army 6-18 (Mann 2-4, Small 2-4, Duhart 1-2, Rucker 1-6, I.Caldwell 0-1, J.Caldwell 0-1), Colgate 11-27 (Ferguson 4-8, Richardson 3-6, Lynch-Daniels 2-5, Cummings 2-6, Moffatt 0-2). Rebounds_Army 29 (Peterson 8), Colgate 44 (Woodward 10). Assists_Army 17 (Duhart 7), Colgate 17 (Ferguson, Woodward 3). Total Fouls_Army 14, Colgate 14. A_303 (1,750).

