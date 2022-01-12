Colgate visits Navy for conference matchup

Colgate Raiders (5-10, 1-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (11-4, 4-0 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nelly Cummings and the Colgate Raiders visit John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen in Patriot play Thursday.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-2 in home games. Navy is 4-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raiders have gone 1-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 14.7 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

Jack Ferguson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

