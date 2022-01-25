Trending:
Coll. of Charleston 74, William & Mary 73

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 9:28 pm
WILLIAM & MARY (4-16)

Wight 6-9 1-3 13, Kochera 4-16 2-2 11, Lewis 5-11 0-1 11, Rice 1-8 4-4 7, Carroll 7-15 0-0 16, Covington 4-8 3-5 13, Hatton 1-4 0-0 2, Milkereit 0-0 0-0 0, Ayesa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 10-15 73.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (10-8)

Burnham 4-10 0-0 9, Meeks 3-9 5-5 11, Smart 2-5 0-1 4, Smith 7-15 5-5 25, Underwood 3-10 2-2 8, Tucker 5-12 0-0 12, Lampten 1-2 1-1 3, Faye 0-4 0-0 0, Horton 0-2 0-0 0, Farrar 1-2 0-0 2, Evdokimov 0-0 0-0 0, Sechan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 13-14 74.

Halftime_William & Mary 35-34. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 7-25 (Covington 2-4, Carroll 2-5, Lewis 1-3, Kochera 1-6, Rice 1-6, Ayesa 0-1), Coll. of Charleston 9-26 (Smith 6-11, Tucker 2-5, Burnham 1-4, Farrar 0-1, Faye 0-1, Horton 0-1, Underwood 0-1, Meeks 0-2). Rebounds_William & Mary 38 (Carroll 9), Coll. of Charleston 44 (Burnham, Smart 7). Assists_William & Mary 13 (Lewis 4), Coll. of Charleston 13 (Underwood 5). Total Fouls_William & Mary 14, Coll. of Charleston 14. A_3,230 (5,100).

