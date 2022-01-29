Coll. of Charleston 81, Northeastern 63

NORTHEASTERN (6-15)

Doherty 1-7 2-5 4, Stucke 2-4 0-0 5, Djogo 5-8 4-4 17, Telfort 1-4 2-3 4, Walters 5-11 2-2 13, Emanga 2-3 4-4 8, Strong 4-8 0-0 9, McClintock 1-1 0-0 2, Randriasalama 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 1-2 1, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 15-20 63.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (11-9)

Burnham 4-7 0-0 9, Meeks 9-14 3-3 22, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-7 4-4 12, Underwood 4-9 2-2 10, Tucker 5-11 3-3 14, Horton 1-2 0-0 2, Faye 1-3 1-2 3, Farrar 2-5 2-2 7, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0, Evdokimov 0-0 0-0 0, Sechan 0-1 0-0 0, Comer 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Ritter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 15-16 81.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 41-39. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 6-16 (Djogo 3-4, Walters 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Strong 1-4, Emanga 0-1, Telfort 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 6-15 (Smith 2-3, Burnham 1-2, Farrar 1-2, Meeks 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Faye 0-1, Horton 0-1, Sechan 0-1). Fouled Out_Walters. Rebounds_Northeastern 26 (Doherty 9), Coll. of Charleston 30 (Burnham 7). Assists_Northeastern 9 (Walters 3), Coll. of Charleston 17 (Underwood 6). Total Fouls_Northeastern 17, Coll. of Charleston 22. A_4,364 (5,100).

