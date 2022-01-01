On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
January 1, 2022 12:01 am
< a min read
      

Saturday, Jan. 1

EAST

Army 77, Loyola (Md.) 74, OT

Boston U. 63, Bucknell 61

Navy 70, Holy Cross 56

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67

SOUTH

FIU 95, St. Thomas (Fla.) 72

Louisiana Tech 74, W. Kentucky 73

Louisiana-Lafayette 65, Coastal Carolina 64

Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 55

UAB 87, UTSA 59

VMI 76, Furman 67

MIDWEST

Akron 88, Buffalo 76

Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72

Creighton 75, Marquette 69, 2OT

Franklin 72, Earlham 57

Kent St. 66, Toledo 63

Memphis 82, Wichita St. 64

Mount St. Joseph 74, Defiance 64

Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 72

Providence 70, DePaul 53

St. Thomas (MN) 89, W. Illinois 66

Wright St. 72, Green Bay 69

SOUTHWEST

Texas 74, West Virginia 59

Texas-Arlington 62, Troy 57

FAR WEST

Montana St. 60, Idaho St. 40

___

