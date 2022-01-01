Saturday, Jan. 1
EAST
Army 77, Loyola (Md.) 74, OT
Boston U. 63, Bucknell 61
Navy 70, Holy Cross 56
Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67
SOUTH
FIU 95, St. Thomas (Fla.) 72
Louisiana Tech 74, W. Kentucky 73
Louisiana-Lafayette 65, Coastal Carolina 64
Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 55
UAB 87, UTSA 59
VMI 76, Furman 67
MIDWEST
Akron 88, Buffalo 76
Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72
Creighton 75, Marquette 69, 2OT
Franklin 72, Earlham 57
Kent St. 66, Toledo 63
Memphis 82, Wichita St. 64
Mount St. Joseph 74, Defiance 64
Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 72
Providence 70, DePaul 53
St. Thomas (MN) 89, W. Illinois 66
Wright St. 72, Green Bay 69
SOUTHWEST
Texas 74, West Virginia 59
Texas-Arlington 62, Troy 57
FAR WEST
Montana St. 60, Idaho St. 40
