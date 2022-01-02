Sunday, Jan. 2
EAST
Arcadia 88, Immaculata 60
Binghamton 68, Mass.-Lowell 63
California (Pa.) 81, Kutztown 64
Christopher Newport 85, Widener 47
Colby 84, Maine Maritime 69
Cornell 79, Dartmouth 71
Houston 66, Temple 61
Iona 69, Marist 66
NJIT 69, Maine 66
North Carolina 91, Boston College 65
Penn 77, Brown 73
Penn St. 61, Indiana 58
Penn State-Erie 73, Carnegie Mellon 70
Post (Conn.) 93, Holy Family 55
Rhode Island 70, American International 55
St. Lawrence 60, Elmira 57
Susquehanna 86, Lebanon Valley 60
Swarthmore 89, Stevens Tech 63
Vassar 75, Moravian 64
Wingate 93, Virginia-Wise 72
SOUTH
Auburn-Montgomery 68, Lee 61
Barry 98, St. Leo 84
Christian Brothers 69, West Georgia 65
Coastal Carolina 76, Emory & Henry 62
Delta St. 72, Mississippi College 66
Emory 87, Oglethorpe 65
Huntingdon 70, Mississippi Women Owls 67
Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64
Lynn 81, Rollins 60
Nova Southeastern 93, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 71
Tampa 91, Palm Beach Atlantic 67
West Alabama 84, Valdosta St. 74
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 71, Wayne St. (Neb.) 55
Bemidji St. 70, Minn.-Crookston 46
Capital 88, Olivet 80
Indiana St. 76, Bradley 71
Manchester 88, Transylvania 80
Michigan St. 73, Northwestern 67
Minnesota St. 92, Concordia (St.P.) 82
Missouri-St. Louis 82, Rockhurst 62
N. Iowa 83, Evansville 61
Northern St. 83, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 80, 2OT
Quincy 71, Maryville (Mo.) 67
S. Indiana 68, McKendree 55
Saginaw Valley St. 92, Indiana-Northwest 68
Saint Louis 76, Richmond 69
Sioux Falls 72, SW Minnesota 71, OT
Truman St. 74, Lindenwood (Mo.) 56
Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76, OT
Winona St. 73, Upper Iowa 68, OT
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Fort Smith 74, Cameron 63
Incarnate Word 90, Dallas Christian 45
SMU 72, UCF 60
St. Thomas (Texas) 81, Dallas Crusaders 72
Texas A&M Commerce 73, Dallas Baptist 64
Texas-Permian Basin 66, St Edwards 65
Texas-Tyler 69, Midwestern St. 68
West Texas A&M 91, Oklahoma Christian 56
FAR WEST
CS San Marcos 70, Cal State-LA 61
CSU-Chico 61, CS Stanislaus 55
California 74, Arizona St. 50
Schreiner 87, Colorado College 82
