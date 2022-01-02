Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
January 2, 2022 12:01 am
1 min read
      

Sunday, Jan. 2

EAST

Arcadia 88, Immaculata 60

Binghamton 68, Mass.-Lowell 63

California (Pa.) 81, Kutztown 64

Christopher Newport 85, Widener 47

Colby 84, Maine Maritime 69

Cornell 79, Dartmouth 71

Houston 66, Temple 61

Iona 69, Marist 66

NJIT 69, Maine 66

North Carolina 91, Boston College 65

Penn 77, Brown 73

Penn St. 61, Indiana 58

        Read more: Sports News

Penn State-Erie 73, Carnegie Mellon 70

Post (Conn.) 93, Holy Family 55

Rhode Island 70, American International 55

St. Lawrence 60, Elmira 57

Susquehanna 86, Lebanon Valley 60

Swarthmore 89, Stevens Tech 63

Vassar 75, Moravian 64

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wingate 93, Virginia-Wise 72

SOUTH

Auburn-Montgomery 68, Lee 61

Barry 98, St. Leo 84

Christian Brothers 69, West Georgia 65

Coastal Carolina 76, Emory & Henry 62

Delta St. 72, Mississippi College 66

Emory 87, Oglethorpe 65

Huntingdon 70, Mississippi Women Owls 67

Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

Lynn 81, Rollins 60

Nova Southeastern 93, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 71

Tampa 91, Palm Beach Atlantic 67

West Alabama 84, Valdosta St. 74

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 71, Wayne St. (Neb.) 55

Bemidji St. 70, Minn.-Crookston 46

Capital 88, Olivet 80

Indiana St. 76, Bradley 71

Manchester 88, Transylvania 80

Michigan St. 73, Northwestern 67

Minnesota St. 92, Concordia (St.P.) 82

Missouri-St. Louis 82, Rockhurst 62

N. Iowa 83, Evansville 61

Northern St. 83, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 80, 2OT

Quincy 71, Maryville (Mo.) 67

S. Indiana 68, McKendree 55

Saginaw Valley St. 92, Indiana-Northwest 68

Saint Louis 76, Richmond 69

Sioux Falls 72, SW Minnesota 71, OT

Truman St. 74, Lindenwood (Mo.) 56

Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76, OT

Winona St. 73, Upper Iowa 68, OT

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Fort Smith 74, Cameron 63

Incarnate Word 90, Dallas Christian 45

SMU 72, UCF 60

St. Thomas (Texas) 81, Dallas Crusaders 72

Texas A&M Commerce 73, Dallas Baptist 64

Texas-Permian Basin 66, St Edwards 65

Texas-Tyler 69, Midwestern St. 68

West Texas A&M 91, Oklahoma Christian 56

FAR WEST

CS San Marcos 70, Cal State-LA 61

CSU-Chico 61, CS Stanislaus 55

California 74, Arizona St. 50

Schreiner 87, Colorado College 82

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln