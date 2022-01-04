Monday, Jan. 3
EAST
Drexel 65, Towson 61
SOUTH
Alabama St. 84, MVSU 75
Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 59
Grambling St. 2, Prairie View 0
Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 50
MIDWEST
Iowa 80, Maryland 75
Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69
SOUTHWEST
Alabama A&M 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
Houston Baptist 94, Ecclesia 63
Sam Houston St. 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78
UTSA 101, Dallas Christian 48
FAR WEST
Arizona 95, Washington 79
