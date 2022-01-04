Monday, Jan. 3

EAST

Drexel 65, Towson 61

SOUTH

Alabama St. 84, MVSU 75

Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 59

Grambling St. 2, Prairie View 0

Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 50

MIDWEST

Iowa 80, Maryland 75

Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69

SOUTHWEST

Alabama A&M 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

Houston Baptist 94, Ecclesia 63

Sam Houston St. 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78

UTSA 101, Dallas Christian 48

FAR WEST

Arizona 95, Washington 79

