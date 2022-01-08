Saturday, Jan. 8
EAST
Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
Dayton 83, George Washington 58
Duquesne 78, UMass 74
LIU 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 70, OT
Merrimack 66, CCSU 57
Mount St. Mary’s 69, St. Francis (NY) 61
New Hampshire 64, Albany (NY) 62
Providence 83, St. John’s 73
Purdue 74, Penn St. 67
Rutgers 93, Nebraska 65
Seton Hall 90, UConn 87, OT
Stony Brook 80, Maine 72
Temple 78, East Carolina 75
VCU 85, La Salle 66
Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0
West Virginia 71, Kansas St. 68
SOUTH
Arkansas St. 90, Louisiana-Monroe 83
Chattanooga 85, The Citadel 67
Clemson 70, NC State 65
Coppin St. 74, SC State 65
Davidson 72, Rhode Island 68
Gardner-Webb 78, Hampton 69
Georgia Southern 74, Texas-Arlington 73, OT
New Orleans 80, Northwestern St. 79
North Carolina 74, Virginia 58
Samford 85, W. Carolina 60
South Carolina 72, Vanderbilt 70
UNC-Greensboro 72, VMI 56
W. Kentucky 84, FIU 71
Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74, OT
Wofford 68, ETSU 57
MIDWEST
Ball St. 77, E. Michigan 72
Missouri 92, Alabama 86
N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 67
Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 86
Toledo 94, N. Illinois 63
Villanova 79, DePaul 64
Wright St. 72, IUPUI 58
SOUTHWEST
Grand Canyon 2, Lamar 0
Houston 76, Wichita St. 66
Incarnate Word 60, Houston Baptist 50
Louisiana Tech 79, UTSA 63
Oklahoma St. 64, Texas 51
Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 68, Cal Poly 55
Chicago St. 58, Cal Baptist 56
Sacramento St. 85, N. Colorado 71
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments