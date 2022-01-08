On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
January 8, 2022 1:00 pm
Saturday, Jan. 8

EAST

Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Dayton 83, George Washington 58

Duquesne 78, UMass 74

LIU 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 70, OT

Merrimack 66, CCSU 57

Mount St. Mary’s 69, St. Francis (NY) 61

New Hampshire 64, Albany (NY) 62

Providence 83, St. John’s 73

Purdue 74, Penn St. 67

Rutgers 93, Nebraska 65

Seton Hall 90, UConn 87, OT

Stony Brook 80, Maine 72

Temple 78, East Carolina 75

VCU 85, La Salle 66

Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0

West Virginia 71, Kansas St. 68

SOUTH

Arkansas St. 90, Louisiana-Monroe 83

Chattanooga 85, The Citadel 67

Clemson 70, NC State 65

Coppin St. 74, SC State 65

Davidson 72, Rhode Island 68

Gardner-Webb 78, Hampton 69

Georgia Southern 74, Texas-Arlington 73, OT

New Orleans 80, Northwestern St. 79

North Carolina 74, Virginia 58

Samford 85, W. Carolina 60

South Carolina 72, Vanderbilt 70

UNC-Greensboro 72, VMI 56

W. Kentucky 84, FIU 71

Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74, OT

Wofford 68, ETSU 57

MIDWEST

Ball St. 77, E. Michigan 72

Missouri 92, Alabama 86

N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 67

Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 86

Toledo 94, N. Illinois 63

Villanova 79, DePaul 64

Wright St. 72, IUPUI 58

SOUTHWEST

Grand Canyon 2, Lamar 0

Houston 76, Wichita St. 66

Incarnate Word 60, Houston Baptist 50

Louisiana Tech 79, UTSA 63

Oklahoma St. 64, Texas 51

Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 68, Cal Poly 55

Chicago St. 58, Cal Baptist 56

Sacramento St. 85, N. Colorado 71

___

