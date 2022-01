Saturday, Jan. 15

EAST

Dayton 72, Duquesne 52

Vermont 86, UMBC 69

Wagner 81, St. Francis (NY) 76

SOUTH

Charlotte 62, UTSA 53

Florida 71, South Carolina 63

VMI 90, The Citadel 85

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 62, Texas Tech 51

Marquette 73, Seton Hall 72

Northwestern 64, Michigan St. 62

Xavier 80, Creighton 73

___

