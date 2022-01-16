Sunday, Jan. 16
EAST
American 63, Bucknell 55
Binghamton 73, Maine 65
Carnegie Mellon 84, NYU 80
Daemen 76, Queens (NY) 61
Emory 83, Chicago 68
Iona 78, Niagara 55
Jefferson 76, Nyack 61
Lafayette 68, Army 54
Loyola (Md.) 69, Lehigh 57
Manhattan 80, Canisius 75
Marist 84, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Molloy 74, D’Youville 63
Navy 72, Boston U. 65
Quinnipiac 72, Fairfield 66
St. John’s 88, Georgetown 69
St. Peter’s 58, Rider 51
Villanova 82, Butler 42
Washington Bears 70, Rochester 61
SOUTH
Birmingham Southern 77, Rhodes 70
Hendrix 71, Millsaps 62
Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 62
Oglethorpe 85, Centre 69
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 61, Wichita St. 57
Iowa 81, Minnesota 71
Ohio St. 61, Penn St. 56
Webster 59, Westminster (Mo.) 44
