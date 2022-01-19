Trending:
Wednesday, Jan. 19

EAST

Albany (NY) 66, UMBC 54

Army 76, American 66

Boston U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 50

Colgate 75, Bucknell 56

Hartford 69, New Hampshire 57

Lehigh 69, Navy 61

Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 62

Quinnipiac 73, Rider 67

Rhode Island 56, La Salle 54

Saint Joseph’s 72, George Washington 61

Stony Brook 74, Binghamton 71

Vermont 83, NJIT 57

SOUTH

Alabama 70, LSU 67

Charleston Southern 70, High Point 66

ETSU 72, Mercer 64

Florida 80, Mississippi St. 72

Furman 88, W. Carolina 50

Longwood 72, Campbell 64

NC A&T 73, UNC-Asheville 71

Radford 54, Hampton 51

SC-Upstate 74, Gardner-Webb 61

Virginia Tech 62, NC State 59

Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64

Wofford 89, The Citadel 77

MIDWEST

Creighton 87, St. John’s 64

Valparaiso 83, N. Iowa 80, OT

