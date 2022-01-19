Wednesday, Jan. 19
EAST
Albany (NY) 66, UMBC 54
Army 76, American 66
Boston U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 50
Colgate 75, Bucknell 56
Hartford 69, New Hampshire 57
Lehigh 69, Navy 61
Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 62
Quinnipiac 73, Rider 67
Rhode Island 56, La Salle 54
Saint Joseph’s 72, George Washington 61
Stony Brook 74, Binghamton 71
Vermont 83, NJIT 57
SOUTH
Alabama 70, LSU 67
Charleston Southern 70, High Point 66
ETSU 72, Mercer 64
Florida 80, Mississippi St. 72
Furman 88, W. Carolina 50
Longwood 72, Campbell 64
NC A&T 73, UNC-Asheville 71
Radford 54, Hampton 51
SC-Upstate 74, Gardner-Webb 61
Virginia Tech 62, NC State 59
Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64
Wofford 89, The Citadel 77
MIDWEST
Creighton 87, St. John’s 64
Valparaiso 83, N. Iowa 80, OT
