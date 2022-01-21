Friday, Jan. 21
EAST
Bryant 79, Merrimack 63
Canisius 70, Rider 69
Manhattan 75, Siena 68
Maryland 81, Illinois 65
Mount St. Mary’s 98, Sacred Heart 59
St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56
St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67
St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 68, OT
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61
Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62
Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56
Toledo 87, Ohio 69
