Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:01 pm
Friday, Jan. 21

EAST

Bryant 79, Merrimack 63

Canisius 70, Rider 69

Manhattan 75, Siena 68

Maryland 81, Illinois 65

Mount St. Mary’s 98, Sacred Heart 59

St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56

St. Francis (NY) 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 78

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67

St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 68, OT

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 64, Youngstown St. 61

Fort Wayne 86, Robert Morris 62

Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56

Toledo 87, Ohio 69

