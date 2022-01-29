On Air: Federal News Network program
Collins leads Saint Louis over Duquesne 77-53

January 29, 2022 5:01 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yuri Collins recorded 11 points and 10 assists to carry Saint Louis to a 77-53 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Francis Okoro had 14 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (14-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Fred Thatch Jr. added 14 points. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 11 points for the Dukes (6-12, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Toby Okani added seven rebounds. Mounir Hima had 4 points and five blocks.

Amir Spears, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Dukes, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5) and scored one point.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

