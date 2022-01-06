Colorado 83, Washington St. 78

WASHINGTON ST. (8-5)

Gueye 1-2 0-2 2, Jackson 3-6 2-2 8, Bamba 5-10 2-4 14, Flowers 2-10 2-2 7, Roberts 9-20 4-4 25, Abogidi 6-6 4-6 16, Rodman 2-3 1-1 6, Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-21 78.

COLORADO (10-3)

Battey 7-8 4-6 20, Walker 7-11 2-5 16, da Silva 3-6 2-2 10, Barthelemy 5-12 5-5 17, Parquet 2-6 2-2 6, Clifford 3-6 3-3 9, Hammond 1-4 0-0 2, Lovering 1-2 1-4 3, Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 19-27 83.

Halftime_Washington St. 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-26 (Roberts 3-10, Bamba 2-4, Rodman 1-2, Flowers 1-9, Jakimovski 0-1), Colorado 6-15 (Battey 2-3, da Silva 2-3, Barthelemy 2-5, Parquet 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson, Abogidi. Rebounds_Washington St. 26 (Abogidi 10), Colorado 28 (Walker 8). Assists_Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5), Colorado 17 (Barthelemy, Parquet, Hammond 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 25, Colorado 18.

