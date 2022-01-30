Colorado plays Washington State for conference matchup

Colorado Buffaloes (13-7, 5-5 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-7, 4-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffaloes take on Michael Flowers and the Washington State Cougars in Pac-12 action.

The Cougars have gone 8-4 at home. Washington State is ninth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.1% from deep, led by Andrej Jakimovski shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

The Buffaloes are 5-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last meeting 83-78 on Jan. 7. Evan Battey scored 20 points to help lead the Buffaloes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 7.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Walker is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Battey is averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

