Colorado puts streak on line vs Washington

Washington (6-6, 1-1) vs. Colorado (10-3, 2-1)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Washington. Washington won 74-68 at Utah in its last outing. Colorado is coming off an 83-78 home win over Washington State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Colorado’s Jabari Walker has averaged 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while Evan Battey has put up 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Huskies, Terrell Brown Jr. has averaged 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Emmitt Matthews Jr. has put up 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 9-0 when the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Buffaloes are 1-3 when they shoot below 70 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has scored 67 points per game and allowed 58.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Washington and Colorado are ranked atop the Pac-12 when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Huskies are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 22.3 free throws while the Buffaloes are ranked first and have attempted 22.6 per game.

