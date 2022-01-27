Colorado visits Washington after Walker’s 24-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-9, 4-3 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the Washington Huskies after Jabari Walker scored 24 points in Colorado’s 82-78 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies are 7-4 on their home court. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Brown Jr. averaging 11.6.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last meeting 78-64 on Jan. 9. Tristan da Silva scored 22 points to help lead the Buffaloes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Walker is averaging 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

