Columbia hosts Dartmouth after Nweke’s 21-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (4-12, 1-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-13, 1-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Ike Nweke scored 21 points in Columbia’s 83-72 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions are 3-5 on their home court. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Harding averaging 6.0.

The Big Green have gone 1-4 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 35.2% from downtown. Romeo Myrthil paces the Big Green shooting 80% from 3-point range.

The Lions and Big Green meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Nweke is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Brendan Barry averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Aaryn Rai is shooting 41.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Big Green: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

