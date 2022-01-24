Cone leads Northern Arizona over Sacramento State 70-65

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cone had a career-high 36 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Sacramento State 70-65 on Monday night.

Cone hit 11 of 12 foul shots.

Carson Towt had eight rebounds and six assists for Northern Arizona (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky Conference).

Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, scored 5 points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Zach Chappell had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (5-10, 1-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Bryce Fowler added 16 points and five steals.

