On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Connecticut prep school hockey player dies after collision

The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 10:36 am
< a min read
      

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prep school hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being run into by another player during a game, police said.

The accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.

A player from St. Luke’s fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, colliding with the downed player, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said Friday.

The injured player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died, Zuccerella said.

The names of the players involved and the nature of the injury were not released.

Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip said he had reached out to officials at St. Luke’s and the boy’s family to offer support.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot anniversary