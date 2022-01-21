Cook leads Tulane against UCF after 23-point game

Tulane Green Wave (7-8, 4-2 AAC) at UCF Knights (11-5, 3-3 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the UCF Knights after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 75-66 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Knights are 7-2 on their home court. UCF is sixth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Green Wave are 4-2 in AAC play. Tulane has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights and Green Wave meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the Knights. Brandon Mahan is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

Kevin Cross is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Green Wave. Cook is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

