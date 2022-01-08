Coppin St. 74, SC State 65

COPPIN ST. (2-14)

Corbett 9-16 4-9 23, Titus 3-8 5-6 14, Cardaci 4-14 3-3 14, Spurlock 0-3 0-0 0, Tarke 5-7 3-7 13, Hood 2-5 2-2 6, Steers 0-0 1-2 1, Conteh 0-2 0-0 0, Gross 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-56 18-29 74.

SC STATE (7-9)

Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Edwards 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 5-14 2-3 14, Madlock 8-19 3-4 21, Croskey 2-8 0-0 6, Oliver-Hampton 3-11 1-2 7, Lawrence 5-7 0-0 11, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Gary 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 26-80 6-9 65.

Halftime_Coppin St. 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 8-30 (Titus 3-6, Cardaci 3-11, Gross 1-1, Corbett 1-5, Conteh 0-1, Hood 0-2, Spurlock 0-2, Tarke 0-2), SC State 7-25 (Jones 2-3, Madlock 2-4, Croskey 2-6, Lawrence 1-3, Davis 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Oliver-Hampton 0-2, Gary 0-4). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Coppin St. 43 (Corbett 22), SC State 41 (Madlock 9). Assists_Coppin St. 8 (Corbett, Spurlock, Tarke 2), SC State 10 (Madlock 4). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 12, SC State 21. A_302 (3,200).

