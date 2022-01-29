Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Corbett’s 25-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-9, 0-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-15, 3-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Tyree Corbett scored 25 points in Coppin State’s 83-81 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC shooting 28.9% from deep, led by Isaiah Gross shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 0-3 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbett is scoring 14.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 13 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Zion Styles is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hawks. Dom London is averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

