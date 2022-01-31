Trending:
Coppin State visits Delaware State after Carter’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:22 am
Coppin State Eagles (4-16, 3-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-14, 0-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on the Coppin State Eagles after Myles Carter scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 82-70 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets have gone 2-6 at home. Delaware State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 1-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Fragala averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Tyree Corbett is averaging 14.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

