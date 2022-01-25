Trending:
Corbett scores 25 to lift CSU over Howard 83-81

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 12:42 am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyree Corbett had a career-high 25 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State edged Howard 83-81 on Monday night.

Corbett’s three-point play with 10 seconds left drew Coppin State within 81-80 and his steal a few seconds later helped set up Nendah Tarke’s go-ahead three-point play with 5 seconds to go.

Tarke had 19 points for Coppin State (4-15, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Cardaci added 16 points. Jesse Zarzuela had 15 points.

Howard totaled 31 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kyle Foster had 19 points for the Bison (7-9, 1-2). Elijah Hawkins added 19 points. Steve Settle III had 15 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

