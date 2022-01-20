On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

COVID outbreak at Nebraska postpones game at No. 19 Ohio St

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program.

Nebraska said in a statement Thursday it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available.

Nebraska and Ohio State will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The Buckeyes had three nonconference games in December canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program. Until now, the Huskers had not had any games affected by the virus this season.

        Insight by Exterro: During this exclusive webinar, Captain John Henry, operations officer of the Coast Guard Cyber Command, will discuss how the Cyber Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|18 Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead Summit
1|19 2022 - FAR Department Supplement -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference