Sports News

Cowart leads Grambling against Jackson State after 23-point showing

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 2-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -6; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits the Jackson State Tigers after Shawndarius Cowart scored 23 points in Grambling’s 76-65 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Jackson State Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Jackson State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 5-2 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Taylor averaging 4.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas James is averaging 6.9 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Jayveous McKinnis is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Taylor is averaging 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

