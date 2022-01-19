Creighton 87, St. John’s 64

ST. JOHN’S (10-5)

Soriano 1-1 0-0 2, Addae-Wusu 4-10 1-4 10, P.Alexander 4-8 1-2 9, Mathis 1-8 0-2 2, Champagnie 7-21 1-1 17, Wheeler 7-10 0-0 16, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Stanley 2-5 2-2 6, Coburn 0-1 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 27-70 5-12 64.

CREIGHTON (11-5)

Hawkins 4-9 2-2 13, Kaluma 8-11 0-2 20, Kalkbrenner 3-5 3-4 9, Nembhard 2-6 0-0 4, O’Connell 9-14 4-4 28, T.Alexander 4-6 2-3 11, Andronikashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Feazell 0-2 0-0 0, Christofilis 0-3 0-0 0, Kancleris 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 11-15 87.

Halftime_Creighton 49-34. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 5-20 (Wheeler 2-3, Champagnie 2-7, Addae-Wusu 1-3, P.Alexander 0-1, Coburn 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Smith 0-3), Creighton 14-27 (O’Connell 6-9, Kaluma 4-5, Hawkins 3-5, T.Alexander 1-2, Andronikashvili 0-2, Christofilis 0-2, Nembhard 0-2). Rebounds_St. John’s 28 (Addae-Wusu 7), Creighton 46 (Kalkbrenner 11). Assists_St. John’s 18 (Addae-Wusu 8), Creighton 19 (T.Alexander, Andronikashvili 4). Total Fouls_St. John’s 11, Creighton 13.

