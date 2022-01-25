Creighton visits Butler following Harris’ 21-point game

Creighton Bluejays (13-5, 4-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-10, 2-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Chuck Harris scored 21 points in Butler’s 69-62 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 in home games. Butler averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bluejays are 4-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks third in the Big East scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 9.8.

The Bulldogs and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 35.4% and averaging 10.2 points for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Ryan Hawkins is scoring 13.2 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 8.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

