Crockrell leads Pacific (CA) against Portland after 24-point game

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-12, 0-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-9, 1-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) takes on the Portland Pilots after Pierre Crockrell II scored 24 points in Pacific (CA)’s 73-65 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Pilots are 5-2 in home games. Portland averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-3 in WCC play. Pacific (CA) is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pilots and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Alphonso Anderson is scoring 10.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

