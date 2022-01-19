CS Bakersfield 73, Cal Poly 60

CAL POLY (4-11)

Colvin 1-2 0-0 3, Koroma 6-10 5-6 18, Pierce 2-5 3-4 9, Sanders 4-8 2-4 12, Taylor 3-4 5-5 12, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Jaakkola 0-0 2-4 2, Esparza 0-0 0-0 0, Jory 1-1 0-1 2, Dhal 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-32 17-24 60.

CS BAKERSFIELD (6-6)

Stith 5-8 5-6 16, Easter 0-2 0-0 0, Edler-Davis 3-7 2-2 8, McCall 5-11 0-3 10, Panopio 1-4 0-0 3, Higgins 5-11 5-6 17, Henson 2-4 6-6 11, Smith 2-3 2-2 6, Reynolds 0-1 2-4 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Collum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 22-29 73.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 7-13 (Pierce 2-3, Sanders 2-4, Colvin 1-1, Koroma 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Franklin 0-1), CS Bakersfield 5-16 (Higgins 2-6, Panopio 1-1, Stith 1-1, Henson 1-3, Easter 0-1, McCall 0-1, Smith 0-1, Edler-Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Cal Poly 18 (Koroma 7), CS Bakersfield 30 (Stith 7). Assists_Cal Poly 5 (Pierce, Franklin 2), CS Bakersfield 4 (Stith, McCall, Higgins, Reynolds 1). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 23, CS Bakersfield 24. A_490 (3,800).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.