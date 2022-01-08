CS Northridge 68, Cal Poly 55

CAL POLY (3-9)

Colvin 6-10 9-11 24, Koroma 3-13 2-2 8, Stevenson 3-8 0-0 7, Franklin 1-4 4-4 6, Pierce 2-8 1-2 5, Jaakkola 1-2 0-0 2, Esparza 1-5 0-0 3, Jory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 16-19 55.

CS NORTHRIDGE (5-8)

Eyisi 7-9 6-8 20, Hardy 4-17 4-5 15, James 2-6 0-0 4, Wright 5-8 0-0 11, Harrick 2-4 0-0 5, Rains 4-5 0-1 11, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Okereke 0-4 2-2 2, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Pezeshkian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-16 68.

Halftime_Cal Poly 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 5-22 (Colvin 3-5, Esparza 1-5, Stevenson 1-6, Pierce 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Koroma 0-3), CS Northridge 8-21 (Rains 3-3, Hardy 3-10, Harrick 1-2, Wright 1-2, Stevens 0-1, James 0-3). Rebounds_Cal Poly 35 (Stevenson 11), CS Northridge 29 (Eyisi 8). Assists_Cal Poly 9 (Pierce 3), CS Northridge 14 (Hardy 4). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 14, CS Northridge 18. A_130 (2,400).

