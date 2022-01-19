CSU Bakersfield plays Hawaii in conference showdown

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-5, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-6, 1-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit Justin McCall and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday.

The Roadrunners are 5-2 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Justin Edler-Davis paces the Roadrunners with 6.1 boards.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-0 in Big West play. Hawaii scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.7 points. McCall is shooting 51.1% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Coleman is averaging 17 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.