CSU Northridge plays Long Beach State on 4-game road skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-9, 1-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (5-9, 1-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will try to end its four-game road slide when the Matadors face Long Beach State.

The Beach are 3-3 in home games. Long Beach State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Matadors are 1-2 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 15.1 points for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Atin Wright is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

