Dartmouth 58, Brown 46

BROWN (9-9)

Choh 8-13 6-9 23, Gainey 1-3 0-0 2, Friday 2-9 0-0 5, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Wojcik 0-7 0-0 0, Lilly 2-10 2-2 7, Ferrari 0-2 0-0 0, Cowan 2-6 0-0 5, Owusu-Anane 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-56 8-11 46.

DARTMOUTH (4-9)

Krystowiak 0-0 0-0 0, Rai 3-13 3-3 9, Wade 2-6 4-4 9, Barry 3-13 1-2 10, Cornish 5-8 2-2 14, Adelekun 4-8 3-6 11, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Myrthil 0-1 0-0 0, Ogbu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 13-17 58.

Halftime_Dartmouth 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Brown 4-26 (Choh 1-4, Friday 1-4, Cowan 1-5, Lilly 1-6, Ferrari 0-2, Wojcik 0-5), Dartmouth 7-24 (Barry 3-9, Cornish 2-5, Robinson 1-3, Wade 1-5, Adelekun 0-1, Rai 0-1). Rebounds_Brown 34 (Choh 12), Dartmouth 43 (Adelekun 12). Assists_Brown 3 (Friday, Lilly, Owusu-Anane 1), Dartmouth 6 (Barry 2). Total Fouls_Brown 15, Dartmouth 17. A_109 (2,100).

