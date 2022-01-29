Dartmouth 76, Columbia 63

DARTMOUTH (5-12)

Adelekun 4-6 4-4 12, Rai 8-13 2-2 20, Wade 4-8 0-0 11, Barry 6-12 0-0 13, Samuels 2-9 0-0 5, Cornish 1-2 3-4 5, Krystowiak 2-3 0-0 6, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Myrthil 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-59 9-11 76.

COLUMBIA (4-14)

Harding 5-6 2-3 12, Murphy 5-12 2-2 17, Nweke 6-12 3-6 15, De La Rosa 2-8 2-2 7, Shockley-Okeke 0-4 4-4 4, McLean 4-4 0-0 8, Robledo 0-1 0-0 0, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0, Bolster 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 13-17 63.

Halftime_Dartmouth 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 9-29 (Wade 3-5, Krystowiak 2-3, Rai 2-6, Samuels 1-5, Barry 1-6, Myrthil 0-1, Robinson 0-3), Columbia 6-19 (Murphy 5-10, De La Rosa 1-6, Stankard 0-1, Shockley-Okeke 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 26 (Adelekun 6), Columbia 28 (Harding, Nweke 7). Assists_Dartmouth 10 (Rai, Samuels 2), Columbia 10 (De La Rosa 3). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 15, Columbia 15. A_111 (2,500).

