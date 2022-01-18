Davidson 63, VCU 61

DAVIDSON (15-2)

Brajkovic 6-9 5-6 19, Mennenga 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 5-8 0-0 13, Loyer 4-10 4-4 14, Lee 2-7 1-2 6, Boachie-Yiadom 1-3 0-0 2, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 22-44 11-14 63.

VCU (10-6)

Stockard 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 5-9 2-2 16, Baldwin 3-10 2-2 10, Curry 5-6 0-0 10, Nunn 3-8 3-3 9, Ward 4-10 0-0 8, Tsohonis 1-3 0-0 2, DeLoach 2-2 0-2 4, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 7-9 61.

Halftime_Davidson 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 8-16 (Jones 3-5, Brajkovic 2-2, Loyer 2-4, Lee 1-4, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1), VCU 6-15 (Williams 4-7, Baldwin 2-3, Tsohonis 0-2, Nunn 0-3). Rebounds_Davidson 30 (Mennenga, Jones, Lee 6), VCU 19 (Williams 7). Assists_Davidson 12 (Loyer 4), VCU 18 (Baldwin 7). Total Fouls_Davidson 10, VCU 16.

