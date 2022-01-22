Davidson 69, Fordham 66

DAVIDSON (16-2)
Brajkovic 7-10 6-9 21, Mennenga 8-16 0-2 16, Jones 0-3 4-4 4, Loyer 3-8 8-8 15, Lee 1-4 2-2 5, Boachie-Yiadom 2-2 4-4 8, Watson 0-6 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 24-29 69.
FORDHAM (9-8)
Tsimbila 1-3 1-1 3, Charlton 4-10 0-0 9, Colon-Navarro 3-7 0-0 8, Harrison 1-3 1-2 3, Quisenberry 10-20 10-10 36, Rose 0-4 2-2 2, Novitskyi 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-5 0-0 5, Riley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 14-15 66.
Halftime_Fordham 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 3-13 (Brajkovic 1-2, Lee 1-3, Loyer 1-3, Mennenga 0-2, Watson 0-3), Fordham 10-31 (Quisenberry 6-13, Colon-Navarro 2-5, Cunningham 1-3, Charlton 1-4, Harrison 0-1, Riley 0-1, Kelly 0-2, Rose 0-2). Fouled Out_Tsimbila, Charlton. Rebounds_Davidson 32 (Mennenga 11), Fordham 26 (Quisenberry, Rose 5). Assists_Davidson 9 (Brajkovic 3), Fordham 10 (Quisenberry 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 16, Fordham 27.
