Davidson 87, Richmond 84

DAVIDSON (13-2)

Brajkovic 5-9 2-2 13, Mennenga 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 9-12 3-4 29, Loyer 5-14 5-5 16, Lee 7-12 3-3 19, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 1-4 0-0 3, Huffman 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-56 14-16 87.

RICHMOND (10-7)

Burton 2-9 3-4 9, Cayo 4-5 0-0 8, Golden 4-13 4-4 12, Gilyard 8-13 7-9 28, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Gustavson 2-4 1-2 5, Sherod 7-12 1-1 20, Grace 0-3 0-0 0, Crabtree 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 16-20 84.

Halftime_Davidson 47-39. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 13-27 (Jones 8-9, Lee 2-5, Brajkovic 1-2, Watson 1-4, Loyer 1-7), Richmond 12-32 (Gilyard 5-9, Sherod 5-10, Burton 2-4, Wilson 0-1, Grace 0-2, Gustavson 0-2, Golden 0-4). Rebounds_Davidson 38 (Brajkovic 11), Richmond 19 (Golden 5). Assists_Davidson 18 (Brajkovic, Loyer 5), Richmond 11 (Gilyard 5). Total Fouls_Davidson 12, Richmond 16.

