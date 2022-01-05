Davidson 88, Saint Joseph’s 73

DAVIDSON (10-2)

Brajkovic 5-13 0-0 11, Mennenga 5-9 2-2 13, Jones 6-8 4-4 18, Loyer 10-17 0-0 25, Lee 5-11 5-7 17, Huffman 1-1 0-0 2, Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Katsock 0-1 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Thrastarson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 11-13 88.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (7-6)

Funk 2-9 0-1 5, Reynolds 4-11 1-1 9, Obinna 2-5 1-2 5, Brown 2-5 0-0 5, Hall 5-14 4-4 17, Bishop 6-12 2-3 17, Forrest 5-7 0-0 13, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0, Arizin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-65 8-11 73.

Halftime_Davidson 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 11-24 (Loyer 5-8, Jones 2-4, Lee 2-4, Mennenga 1-2, Brajkovic 1-4, Thrastarson 0-1, Watson 0-1), Saint Joseph’s 11-28 (Forrest 3-4, Bishop 3-6, Hall 3-7, Brown 1-1, Funk 1-7, Reynolds 0-3). Rebounds_Davidson 35 (Lee 10), Saint Joseph’s 31 (Funk 8). Assists_Davidson 16 (Loyer 5), Saint Joseph’s 14 (Hall 6). Total Fouls_Davidson 13, Saint Joseph’s 15.

