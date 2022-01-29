Trending:
Davis lifts Jacksonville past Central Arkansas 79-59

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:52 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyreese Davis had a season-high 22 points as Jacksonville routed Central Arkansas 79-59 on Saturday night.

Davis made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Dolphins (13-7, 5-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mike Marsh had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (6-14, 3-4). Eddy Kayouloud added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Camren Hunter had 12 points and six boards.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

