Davis scores 21 to lift Vermont over Maine 81-68

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 4:34 pm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 21 points as Vermont won its ninth straight game, topping Maine 81-68 on Saturday.

Ben Shungu had 19 points for Vermont (15-4, 7-0 America East Conference). Justin Mazzulla added 10 points. Finn Sullivan had seven rebounds.

Vukasin Masic had 17 points for the Black Bears (4-15, 1-7). Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 15 points. Maks Klanjscek had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

