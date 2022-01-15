On Air: Meet the Press
Davis scores 24, SMU defeats Tulane 75-66

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 7:18 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and SMU defeated Tulane 75-66 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 17 points for the Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers had 11 points. Marcus Weathers added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Cook led the Green Wave (7-8, 4-2) with 23 points. DeVon Baker had 12 points. Kevin Cross added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

