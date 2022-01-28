Dayton 53, Rhode Island 51

RHODE ISLAND (12-7)

Makhe.Mitchell 4-7 1-2 9, Makhi.Mitchell 6-11 0-1 12, El-Amin 2-7 0-0 5, Leggett 1-4 0-0 2, Sheppard 2-6 0-0 4, Martin 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 2-5 0-0 4, Carey 1-4 4-4 7, Walker 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 22-52 5-7 51.

DAYTON (14-7)

Camara 6-12 5-7 18, Holmes 5-6 1-2 12, Blakney 0-2 0-0 0, Elvis 4-13 0-0 11, Smith 0-8 4-4 4, Brea 1-6 0-2 3, Amzil 0-6 2-2 2, Sissoko 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 17-55 13-18 53.

Halftime_Dayton 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 2-9 (Carey 1-2, El-Amin 1-3, Martin 0-1, Walker 0-1, Sheppard 0-2), Dayton 6-22 (Elvis 3-7, Holmes 1-1, Camara 1-3, Brea 1-5, Blakney 0-1, Amzil 0-5). Rebounds_Rhode Island 32 (Makhi.Mitchell 11), Dayton 33 (Camara 10). Assists_Rhode Island 11 (Thomas 4), Dayton 13 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 17, Dayton 11. A_13,407 (13,435).

