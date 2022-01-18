Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 50

ST. BONAVENTURE (10-3)

Osunniyi 4-7 1-2 9, Adaway 6-12 0-0 15, J.Holmes 0-11 3-4 3, Lofton 3-11 0-0 7, Welch 1-6 2-2 4, Coulibaly 4-6 2-3 10, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ndjock-Tadjore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 8-11 50.

DAYTON (12-6)

Camara 3-7 0-2 6, D.Holmes 10-12 0-2 20, Blakney 1-4 0-0 2, Elvis 5-10 0-0 14, Smith 2-7 2-2 6, Amzil 0-3 0-0 0, Brea 7-9 0-0 20, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 2-6 68.

Halftime_Dayton 35-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 4-23 (Adaway 3-5, Lofton 1-7, Welch 0-5, J.Holmes 0-6), Dayton 10-18 (Brea 6-7, Elvis 4-6, Blakney 0-2, Amzil 0-3). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 23 (Adaway, Welch 6), Dayton 28 (Camara, D.Holmes, Amzil 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 10 (Lofton 5), Dayton 20 (Smith 12). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 11, Dayton 11.

