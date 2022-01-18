Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Degenhart scores 19 to lead Boise St. over Air Force 62-56

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart registered 19 points as Boise State stretched its winning streak to 10 games, getting past Air Force 62-56 on Tuesday night.

Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for Boise State (13-4, 4-0 Mountain West Conference).

The Broncos forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Nikc Jackson had 17 points for the Falcons (8-7, 1-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson