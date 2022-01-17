Delaware 82, Northeastern 76, OT

DELAWARE (11-6)

Carr 7-10 2-3 18, Painter 6-11 8-12 20, Anderson 3-8 6-7 13, Asamoah 5-9 1-1 16, Nelson 4-10 0-1 8, Allen 2-2 0-0 5, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 17-24 82.

NORTHEASTERN (6-11)

Nwagha 2-5 1-2 5, Djogo 6-11 0-0 15, Emanga 0-0 0-0 0, McClintock 1-1 0-0 2, Telfort 6-15 2-2 16, Stucke 5-10 2-2 15, Walters 7-15 6-9 23, Strong 0-2 0-0 0, Cubrilo 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 11-15 76.

Halftime_Delaware 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 9-18 (Asamoah 5-8, Carr 2-2, Allen 1-1, Anderson 1-5, Nelson 0-2), Northeastern 11-23 (Djogo 3-5, Stucke 3-5, Walters 3-8, Telfort 2-3, Strong 0-2). Fouled Out_Djogo. Rebounds_Delaware 29 (Painter 9), Northeastern 26 (Djogo, Stucke 7). Assists_Delaware 15 (Anderson 9), Northeastern 12 (Nwagha, Walters 4). Total Fouls_Delaware 11, Northeastern 18.

